In Photos: Rabab Hashim’s charming Mayun–Mehndi

Famous actress Rabab Hashim is all set to tie the knot with Shoaib Shamshad. The ceremonial events of the “Tumse Mil Kay” starlet’s nuptials are definitely gorgeous.

Donning a traditional yellow Mayun outfit, she looks stunning, as she sits for the henna.

She is excited for the big day with a consistent smile on her face.

Shoaib surely knows how to make his soon-to-be better-half laugh.

If you haven’t already, go find someone ASAP, who looks at you the way these lovebirds are looking at each other.

These photos from the Mayun event look hands-down fabulous. Don’t you agree?

Clad in a henna green lengha, embellished with jewelry made of flowers, the diva looks surreal on her Mehndi day as well.

If this is not a magical couple photo, we do not really know what is.

Happy couples are the best couples. What do you think?

These highlights’ videos from Rabab’s Mehndi event are literally a pair of cherries on the top.

Here’s wishing Rabab and Shoaib a life of togetherness, filled with an abundance of love and contentment galore.

