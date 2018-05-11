Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Officially Tops All Charts

Being the nephew of Qawwali maestro Ustaad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, our favorite Qawwal, singer, and composer, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has won hearts of a gigantic populace. His viewership is not just confined to Pakistan, the entire world accumulates his fans from India to America and the Middle East. Having started off as a chorus singer in the team of Ustaad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, this exceptional singer went on to intone abundant upbeat tunes, continuing his uncle’s legacy to leave all the people listening and watching in an awe. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is crowned as the first ever Pakistani to perform at any Nobel Prize concert where he sang Ustaad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s ‘Tumhe Dillagi’ and ‘Mast Qalandar’. The maestro has also sung his superhit ‘Dillagi’ in The SSE Arena, Wembley, in the UK.

His surreal voice along with his flawless pitch have been the reason behind Rahat’s mesmerizing songs. The singer has sung for a bundle of Indian movies giving him a spot no other singer could get, so much so that the singer has given appearances in various Bollywood movies. From the prestigious Filmfare to the well-celebrated IIFA, the ultimate pride of Pakistan has achieved what many Indians couldn’t, in their entire life.

We can get an idea of his immaculate talent by having a glance on his Youtube channel.

If we look closely, the fan following of 1.6 Million subscribers has made him eminent even in the digital world, beating some of the most renowned names such as Udit Narayan, A. R. Rehman, Arijit Singh, and Pritam in the battle of Youtube subscribers.

Now let’s have a look at the number of subscribers other Indian singers carry. The veteran singer, Udit Narayan has approx 33,000 subscribers on his Youtube channel.

Sonu Nigam has got 53,000 people subscribed to his channel.

Pritam carries almost 18,000 subscribers.

Kailash Kher has 21k people subscribed to his official Youtube account.

Have a look at their Youtube channels. Another Pakistani artist has been able to gather massive recognition through his Youtube channel. Atif Aslam has more than 283k subscribers.

Rahat’s subscribers are majorly from India and Pakistan which means, even the ongoing ban on Pakistani artistes from working in Bollywood, there is nothing beating the mighty Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Having all this being said, we wish Rahat Fateh Ali Khan well for all his upcoming projects.

What do you think about this massive achievement? Tell us in the comments below.

