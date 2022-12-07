Remembering Shaheed Junaid Jamshed

Even after 6 years of the incident, the demise of the legendary Junaid Jamshed still feels unreal. The Pakistani fashion designer and pop icon turned religious scholar had so much impact on youngsters and adults alike.

From celebrities across the world to religious people, he was loved by a huge populace because he was kind, he spoke wisely and he was courteous.

His Shan e Ramazan co-host Waseem Badami even spoke about how Junaid Jamshed was the catalyst for Badami’s inclusion in Shan e Ramazan many a time.

On his death anniversary, let’s watch these surreal Naats and Kalams in his magical voice.