Rihanna’s Vogue Cover Makes History!

Recently Rihanna has become the first ever black woman to feature on the cover of the British edition of Vogue’s highly anticipated September issue in its history of 102 years.

.@Edward_Enninful’s on his September issue cover star: “I always knew it had to be @rihanna. When it comes to that potent mix of fashion and celebrity, nobody does it quite like her” https://t.co/zsMMEDyuZD pic.twitter.com/pOy4fppHI8 — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) August 2, 2018

The “Ocean’s 8” protagonist has also shared some photos from her photo shoot, thanking Enninful, the magazine’s first-ever black editor-in-chief, for the feature.

I’m so honored to be on the cover of your first September issue with British Vogue @edward_enninful Thank you for considering me! pic.twitter.com/ur3UlWoIXf — Rihanna (@rihanna) July 31, 2018

I finally got to work with Nick Knight for the first time! Legend. @edward_enninful get yours on Aug. 3 pic.twitter.com/aW2dACru93 — Rihanna (@rihanna) July 31, 2018

Enninful has explained the reason to feature Rihanna in his letter from the editor. “No matter how haute the styling goes, or experimental the mood, you never lose her in the imagery. She is always Rihanna,” he writes. “There’s a lesson for us all in that. Whichever way you choose to dress the new season, take a leaf out of her book and be yourself.”

The August issue is all set to be out for sale from today.

