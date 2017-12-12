12 Dec
The wedding season has just started and with its start we have already witnessed weddings of our most beloved celebrities. Here’s a colourful sneak peek into few of the celebrities weddings.

Hammad and Faraz Farooqui:

#hammadfarooqui #farazfarooqui

Saheefa Jabbar Khattak:

#khawajasaab aur unki Zoja #saheefajabbarkhattak

Arij Fatima:

The couple recently threw a reception for their family and friends in Canada.

???????????????? in love with these pictures ???????????????? thankyou @pixoimages #check6044

My handsome 4 brothers with hubby and me ???????? Photography by @pixoimages mashAllah

Faizan Sheikh:

Nikah Qaqool ha?moment @mahamaaamir @mfaizansk @mfaizansk @mahamaaamir #Faizansheikh #Maham #FM

Haddy Firdousi:

@vasiafatima @haddyfirdousi #haddyfirdousi #vasiafatima #congratulations ???? #congratulations ????????#lollywood_style360

Farwa Kazmi:

1.12.2017 ?? Blessed to be married to this man. ???????? Love you to the moon and back.

Ayaz Samo:

Qabool hai Qabool hai Qabool hai. ALHAMDULILLAH Nikkahfied. 1-12-2017 (12 Rabi ul Awwal) #ShadiShuda

Mishaal Siddiqui
