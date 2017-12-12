A roundup on the recent Pakistani celebrities weddings!
The wedding season has just started and with its start we have already witnessed weddings of our most beloved celebrities. Here’s a colourful sneak peek into few of the celebrities weddings.
Hammad and Faraz Farooqui:
Saheefa Jabbar Khattak:
Arij Fatima:
The couple recently threw a reception for their family and friends in Canada.
Faizan Sheikh:
Ladies & Gentlemen – Mr & Mrs Faizan Shaikh Immensely humbled and moved with the amount of LOVE we have recieved through social media. It feels amazing to have such loving fans. A big Thank You to all of you. Keep us in your prayers and please say MashaAllah. Wardrobe: my favorite @asimdara Styling: @vestitibynomanalvi Picture Courtesy: @auphotography_usama
Haddy Firdousi:
Farwa Kazmi:
The most traditional look a bride can carry. #FarwaKazmi looking jaw dropping gorgeous on her big day. . . . #celebrities #Pakistaniactor #Pakistaniactress #actress #actor #movie #cinema #singer #model #designer #designerwear #fashion #lifestyle #magazine #style #trends #celebrity #instadaily #instafashion #instagood #pictureoftheday #Karachi #Islamabad #Lahore #Pakistan
The happy couple, #FarwaKazmi in #HouseOfKamiarRokni Jewelry by @goldbyreamamalik Makeup by @qasimliaqat And #AliRahman in #MunibNawaz at their Nikkah ??????????????? #TheKazmanWedding . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #bride #weddingfun #nikkah #model #bridalseason #weddingseason #winterwedding #exclusive #winter #bridal #beauty #hair #hairstyles #dress #bridaldress #designer #photography #comment #lollywood #pakistanmediaindustry #gainfollowers #gainlikes #followusnow #newlyweds #december
Ayaz Samo:
The Grand Samoo Gang ???? #Dholki P.S : For all of those who are curious to know about my wife. Don't believe any speculation going around on social media. Here is the official statement, She is NOT any actress or any media person. She is from the family, My mother's choice and its a complete arranged marriage. Thank you for all the love and warm wishes ??