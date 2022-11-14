Sajal Ali—Bilal Abbas to appear in a new drama serial?

From Noor ul Ain to Sinf e Aahan, Sajal Ali has been the epitome of class along with exceptional acting. We have seen the diva traveling across borders and getting international recognition for all the right reasons.

Bilal Abbas Khan, on the other hand, has proved his versatility in dramas like Balaa, Cheekh, and Dunk, to name a few. No matter whether he is playing the protagonist or antagonist, he steals the show with his spectacular acting.

We have recently seen the duo of Sajal Ali and Bilal Abbas Khan in the superhit movie Khel Khel Mein. The movie revolved around a group of university students who not only win an international theatre competition but infinite hearts with their empathy and dedication.

Well, Sajal and Bilal are back with another project; this time a drama serial, supposedly named ‘Kuch Ankahe’. Sajal has recently posted a photo of herself with Bilal on Instagram Stories, wrote, “Kuch Ankahe,” and tagged Bilal, actor-cum-producer Humayun Saeed, and ace director Nadeem Baig.

