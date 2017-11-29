SANAM CHAUHDRY ; Pretty, fun-loving , pet lover and a great friend.
ARY Digital’s “Shiza” was a hit and the people loved it because it aptly depicted the issues of child trafficking, trading of young girls and other low key unconventional problems the society is facing.
Sanam Chauhdry played the troubled protagonist in the play and impressed all with her performance as a helpless victim of human trafficking.
Few know that the in real life, Sanam is a totally different girl. Other than just being gorgeous, Sanam Chauhdry has a fun-loving nature, and she sure knows how to live life to its fullest.
She is also a cat loving person and owns many cats.
If anybody wants a proof, he or she should go through Sanam’s Instagram. She is a friend everyone wishes for!
Them dazzling eyes!
She knows how to slay!
She’s a Purfect pet owner.
She knows how to have fun on the sets.
who does not want to be friends with her?