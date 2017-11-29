ARY Digital’s “Shiza” was a hit and the people loved it because it aptly depicted the issues of child trafficking, trading of young girls and other low key unconventional problems the society is facing.

Sanam Chauhdry played the troubled protagonist in the play and impressed all with her performance as a helpless victim of human trafficking.

Few know that the in real life, Sanam is a totally different girl. Other than just being gorgeous, Sanam Chauhdry has a fun-loving nature, and she sure knows how to live life to its fullest.

She is also a cat loving person and owns many cats.

If anybody wants a proof, he or she should go through Sanam’s Instagram. She is a friend everyone wishes for!

Aslamalikoooooooooom ???????????? A post shared by sanam chauhdry (@sanamchauhdry) on Nov 24, 2017 at 6:48am PST

Them dazzling eyes!

“back in the days, when life and love were simpler”? #kashaf soon on #aplus ???? by @samreenvance A post shared by sanam chauhdry (@sanamchauhdry) on Oct 12, 2017 at 4:50am PDT

She knows how to slay!

My meows ? #bella #peeru #sasha A post shared by sanam chauhdry (@sanamchauhdry) on Sep 7, 2017 at 10:23am PDT

The perfect shot !?????? A post shared by sanam chauhdry (@sanamchauhdry) on Oct 24, 2017 at 10:54am PDT

She’s a Purfect pet owner.

Sleeping beauty and the 3 imitating dwarfs @thealikazmi @raeedmuhammad @mohsin.talat .. from the sets of badnaam ????????????? A post shared by sanam chauhdry (@sanamchauhdry) on Oct 5, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

She knows how to have fun on the sets.

@inoorhassan and i painting the city red ?????????? A post shared by sanam chauhdry (@sanamchauhdry) on Nov 5, 2017 at 1:00am PST



who does not want to be friends with her?

