Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimour the famous celebrity couple are blessed with a baby boy and just after the Daddy Taimour announced the news we were eagerly waiting for the pictures and name of the newly born from the Taimour clad and here our wait ends as Ayeza shared the first picture of Muhammad Rayan Taimoor.

ALLAHUMDULILAH ALLAH HAS BLESSED US WITH A BABY BOY.. Remember me n family in your prayers.. A post shared by Danish Taimoor (@danishtaimoor16) on Nov 6, 2017 at 11:21pm PST

Introducing.. MUHAMMAD RAYAN TAIMOOR #RayanTaimoor A post shared by Danish Taimoor (@danishtaimoor16) on Nov 13, 2017 at 11:39pm PST

MUHAMMAD RAYAN TAIMOOR #MASHALLAH A post shared by Danish Taimoor (@danishtaimoor16) on Dec 2, 2017 at 2:44am PST

Soon after the parents shared his picture , messages of congratulations poured in.

