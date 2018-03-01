You must have been living in a cave enveloped with spider web if you haven’t heard about Shahid Afridi.

Born in a Pakhtoon family, Afridi has garnered abundance of fame soon after his first international fixture against Kenya in 1996. Astounding looks, subtle body language and impeccable talent, Afridi is an absolute charmer mastering all things cleverly.

Born on the 29th February of a leap year, our star cricketer never fails to amaze his fans through the bluntness in his words and in cricket. Fastest fifty, fastest century, longest shot, you name it, he is an owner to quite so many records. He’s one of the cricketers to take back his retirement announcements numerous times because of constant fans’ pressure.

Let’s reminisce some of the phenomenal moments given to us by the exceptionally adroit, Shahid Afridi.

Sahibzada Shahid Khan Afridi is in UAE currently, playing in Pakistan Super League (PSL). Shahid Afridi is the president of Karachi Kings and he has helped his team members accumulate three consecutive victories for Karachi Kings.

We wish our star player, a very happy birthday with a prayer to shine bright like the purest diamond in the universe.

Do you want to say something to our favorite cricketing star? Tell us in the comments below.

