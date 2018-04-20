Shahroz Surprises Syra On Her Birthday

Having garnered massive praise for her astoundingly bubbly nature and happy go lucky persona, Syra Shahroz is the heartbeat of a massive populace residing within the boundaries of Pakistan and abroad. Having started her career as a VJ, the diva went on to become one of the finest actors our country has ever produced. Her stellar performance in ARY Digital’s rendition of the classic, ‘Tanhaian’ entitled, ‘Tanhaiyan Naye Silsilay’ has distinguished her from the rest. The prima donna has also appeared in several commercials and even on silver screen.

April 20th happened to be the birthday of our favorite starlet and her super husband, Shahroz Sabzwari didn’t want to miss the opportunity to surprise his better half. He made sure to invite all their mutual best friends to the house. Syra’s talented elder sister, Palwasha Yousuf was also called to become a part of the midnight surprise.

At dot twelve, the dapper, Shahroz Sabzwari uploaded a photo of himself sitting with his ‘birthday girl’.

Both actors look absolutely happy on the instance of cake cutting ceremony amidst close friends and Behroze Sabzwari Sahab.

What a cute little gathering! Shahroz, being a doting husband announces names of all the attendees of the surprise.

The cake looks scrumptious despite all those fallen spoons.

After the party was over, young Sabzwari posted a photo of his better half in the morning captioning, “I fall in Love with you every day. Happy Birthday, baby.”

We are super excited about the upcoming big fat birthday party of our beloved, Syra Yousuf. What are your views on this story? Tell us in the comments below.

