Shan-e-Ramazan Kalaam 2020 | Waseem Badami | Junaid Jamshed | Amjad Sabri

Vocals: Waseem Badami, Junaid Jamshed & Amjad Sabri Director: Zeeshan Zabih Producer: Syed Hamid Hussain D.O.P: Wajid Hussain Najmi Concept & Lyrics: Syed Rehan Haider Music: Wajid Saeed Executive Producer: Shehzad Hassan Khan An ARY Films & TV Production Associate Producer: Amir Shafi Muhammad Azmat Editor: Zeeshan Zabih Nadeem Jamal Planning Department: Hassan Shariq Raheel Set Deparment: Jawed Shamsi Fahad Maqsood Owais Tariq Lighting Director: Karim B. Ali Transport Department: Muhammad Rasheed Muhammad Waseem Finance Department: Tanveer Akbar Make Up Artists: Umair Khan Faizan Ameen ENG Assistant: Owais Nawab Ahmed Audio: Syed Jawad Electrician: Farhan Khan Jib: Noshad Drone & Osmo: Navaid Khan Photographer: Omar Saeed Spot Boys: Danyal Arfeen Faizan Mughal Kashif

