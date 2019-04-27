The teaser of Shan e Ramzan Kalam will excite you for the main tune!

The Islamic calendar is all set to enter into that time of the year when Muslims minimize apathy and engulfs themselves into empathy, spreading the message of love and peace across the country. Ramadan Kareem is about to start in a few days and people have already started preparations for the holy month. Continuing the legacy, team ARY Digital is also on the shooting spree of its highly anticipated Shan e Ramzan tune for the year 2019.

ARY Digital Network’s Ramadan transmission, also known as Shan-e-Ramzan has always been special for all the Pakistanis living within Pakistan and abroad. Formerly hosted by the legendary Junaid Jamshed, the show is helmed successfully by its co-host Waseem Badami for years.

The surreal Ramadan anthem is about to release in a few days but pertaining to the excitement in the hearts of people, ARY Digital has just released its teaser and it looks grander and mightier than ever before. Have a look.

Prior to the release of this teaser, team Shan e Ramzan has posted a few photos of our A-list fragments of the Pakistani media industry, who are also an integral part of the ARY family. The braveheart Iqrar ul Hassan and his adorable son Pehlaaj Hassan pose for a photo in front a mosque for the official Shan e Ramzan tune.

The dapper, Faysal Quraishi watches the recording to make sure he has done his best for the anthem in the scorching heat, donned in classy attire.

The epitome of talent, Wasim Badami walks inside the premises of the widely acclaimed Wazir Khan Mosque during his part of the recording. He also shares his views from the historical mosque for his fans.

We also have people from ARY News’ team taking part actively in the recording of the final scenes of the song. Let’s have a look.

Our morning show cuties are also here. Faysal, Nida, Shafaat, and Madeha bringing their A-game to the show.

And here is the exceptionally energetic Jeeto Pakistan sensation, Fahad Mustafa looking all dapper in a traditional outfit.

One of the many reasons this tune is surreal and close to our hearts is because it had been intoned by the powerhouse of talent, late Amjad Sabri and the legendary, late Junaid Jamshed. Waseem Badami and Iqrar ul Hassan have also been pivotal fragments of the Kalaam.

We are super excited and uber emotional for the Shan e Ramzan 2019 video to release and make rounds in all horizons of the world for all the right reasons.

