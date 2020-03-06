Shaniera Akram rejoices clean ‘beach’ with a heartfelt note

Popularly Known as entire Pakistan’s ‘Bhaabi’, the philanthropist Shaniera Akram never misses a chance to draw attention to everything that has a bad impact on the environment, or the society at large. After months of struggle to clear Clifton beach of hazardous waste, she has finally succeeded, and to celebrate the success, she took to Instagram to pay respect to all the stakeholders of the campaign.

“From this to this! It’s shocking to think this first video was our beach and all the rubbish that gets washed up from the city,” she wrote.

She goes on to thank beach cleaning groups, school Corporate Social Responsibility(CSR) programs, local residents and especially to all the hard-working beach cleaning staff who came down the beach every single day without fail, picking up rubbish, sweeping and patrolling the beach. She said, “I know every face and I know how proud you are for doing what you do.”

The environment activist also thanked CBC & DHA for working with the local police stopping cars and trucks from entering the beach and patrolling the area making it safe for families and women and children to use in the mornings for exercise.

“Everyone has done such an amazing job but it shouldn’t stop here,” she said, “We are sooo lucky to have this beach let’s keep it clean. Next stop, the city!!!”

The activist has been pretty vocal about pollution and climate change. She previously drew attention towards the matter through a series of tweets declaring the beach unsafe.

She also posted pictures of plastic waste to remind people how it has piled up on the shore. “A plastic bag takes between 1-10,000 years or more to decompose,” she tweeted earlier.

Remember that plastic that we used once…… pic.twitter.com/6UTKpzTKx6 — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) November 10, 2019

