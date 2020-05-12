Shaniera Akram is upset due to the people not following SOPs

In the wake of Coronavirus outbreak around the world, different countries had temporarily been locked down. Not only important public events, but marriages were also postponed along with the total closure of markets and restaurants. Celebrities around the world had been asking their fans to stay vigilant and stay indoors if they catch even the slightest symptoms of the pandemic. Likewise, bhabi Shaniera Akram had taken to Twitter, to post precautionary measures regarding the Coronavirus outbreak.

The world is taking steps to preventing the spread of CoronaVirus,we are not exempt from this.All families now need to take responsibility &protect their loved ones.All people in your house pose risk of spreading the virus, so if that means no domestic staff for a while so be it! — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) March 15, 2020

However, just like a few other countries, Pakistan also decided to ease lockdown after at least fifty days. The provincial government permitted the opening of small shops till 5:00 PM, while shopping malls were still instructed to keep their doors closed. These small markets witnessed buyers packed like sardines, rubbishing all SOPs set by the government and World Health Organisation (WHO). The roads were overcrowded by vehicles even after 5:00 PM due to the traffic.

Activist Shaniera Akram took to Twitter to express concern about the aforementioned situation. She wrote, “Seeing footage of traffic blocked roads, congested streets and market places and hundreds of people without even a mask on. This country makes me want to cry.”

Seeing footage of traffic blocked roads, congested streets and market places and hundreds of people without even a mask on. This country makes me want to cry — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) May 12, 2020

Her tweet instantly garnered replies from fellow Pakistanis, having the same thoughts about the current scenario and fear for the future.

Eid comes in 2 weeks which will be the time for the second wave. We are screwed — Mehak Ahmad (@MehakAhmad2) May 12, 2020

Yeah sensible people are crying from heart & soul to see this situation, thanks ma'am ???????? — Moomal (@moomal_bird) May 12, 2020

Sad sad sad..why blame the govt when the fault lies in us. — Imran Ahmed (@gilmour1973) May 12, 2020

Health care professionals are worried that the situation might get worse.

We being health care professionals are much worried than ever — Dr Ayzed Ali (@drayzed) May 12, 2020

Earlier, the philanthropist also posted a video of the journey of gloves from new to dirty in a matter of minutes to depict how important it is, to wash hands after every few minutes.

More power to you Shaniera Akram.

