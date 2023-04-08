Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy makes Pakistan proud again, all set to direct a Star Wars film

Hold on to your seats, Star Wars fans! The renowned filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who has bagged two Oscars for her awe-inspiring documentaries “A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness” and “Saving Face,” is all set to take charge of one of the most anticipated projects of the year. After showcasing her directorial brilliance in two episodes of the hit series Ms. Marvel, she’s now gearing up to helm a brand new Star Wars movie!

This flick will follow the adventures of none other than The Force Awakens’ heroine, Rey, portrayed by the talented Daisy Ridley. The story will pick up after the thrilling events of 2019’s “The Rise of Skywalker,” and Rey will be seen spearheading the establishment of a new Jedi Order. With lightsabers clashing and the force at play, this movie promises to be a thrilling ride.

She took to Instagram to officially announce the big news. She wrote, “It has been quite a day in London….The news is OUT! I am so very excited to be directing the next Star Wars movie and bringing @daisyridley back to the galaxy. I have always been attracted to the heroes journey and the world definitely needs more heroes! – the blueprints of the heroes we see on screen are rooted in reality – I’ve spent my life meeting real life heroes, who have overcome the most oppressive empires and battled impossible odds and that to me is the heart of Star Wars…which is why I was attracted to the promise of a new Jedi Order …And why I’m particularly excited about being immersed inside a Jedi Academy with a powerful Jedi Master.”

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will be joined by two other directors in this epic undertaking – James Mangold, who directed the gritty 2017 superhero movie “Logan,” and Dave Filoni, the mastermind behind the critically acclaimed series “The Mandalorian.” With such a talented trio behind the camera, it’s safe to say that the upcoming movies are going to be out of this world!