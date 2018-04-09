Sheheryar Munawar’s Vacation Pictures Are Legit #TravelGoals

Shehryar MunawarThis is the well-celebrated Indiana Jones. Having started from ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’, the character of Indiana Jones has garnered immense acknowledgment from a vast populace across the globe. The character has not stayed confined to just movies, Indiana Jones has been featured in variable comics, novels, video games and other media. Disney also has featured India Jones in its theme parks including Indiana Jones Adventure, Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular! and Indiana Jones et le Temple du Péril. Indiana Jones is distinguished by his array incorporating a fedora, Satchel and a leather jacket embellished with an ocean of knowledge and exquisite sense of humor.

In a parallel universe, our heartthrob, Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui, who has been ruling ample hearts since ages, has divulged as the desi, Indiana Jones. He has apparently taken an off from his dramas and movies to spend some ‘we time’ along with his family to the paradise of Pakistan, Shongran.

Siddiqui has uploaded few photos on his official Instagram account with a caption, “Climb a mountain, race a jeep, chop some wood, get a fire going… no biggie #indianajones”

The protagonist actually means what he said in the caption; “Chor some wood, get fire going.”

Shehryar Munawar

Despite being tired, our favorite actor has climbed this huge mountain with a wooden stick, our favorite thespian knows how to do it with an ace.

Shehryar MunawarShehryar MunawarWe present you, ‘The ultimate daddy goals’ with the dapper, Sheheryar Munawar and his brother, climbing a snowy mountain alongside their daddy. Absolutely adorable!

Shehryar MunawarHold your horses ladies! What you are about to see cannot be unseen under any circumstance, no matter how hard you cautiously try. We present you, your next crush, Manoucheher Munawar Siddiqui, as his Instagram account tells.

Shehryar MunawarThese smiles can melt ample hearts and ignite ample emotions, for sure.

Shehryar MunawarSeems like there is something about the Siddiqui genes that makes them so handsome. All hail!

Shehryar MunawarWe hope that this brotherly bond enthralls on our screens together. We’re certain that you want something of the similar sort to happen.

What do you think about this story? Tell us in the comments below.

Syed Omer Nadeem
Syed Omer Nadeem

Masters in Journalism.

An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a mad writer.

Currently working at ARY Digital as a Lifestyle Editor

