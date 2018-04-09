Sheheryar Munawar’s Vacation Pictures Are Legit #TravelGoals

This is the well-celebrated Indiana Jones. Having started from ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’, the character of Indiana Jones has garnered immense acknowledgment from a vast populace across the globe. The character has not stayed confined to just movies, Indiana Jones has been featured in variable comics, novels, video games and other media. Disney also has featured India Jones in its theme parks including Indiana Jones Adventure, Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular! and Indiana Jones et le Temple du Péril. Indiana Jones is distinguished by his array incorporating a fedora, Satchel and a leather jacket embellished with an ocean of knowledge and exquisite sense of humor.

In a parallel universe, our heartthrob, Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui, who has been ruling ample hearts since ages, has divulged as the desi, Indiana Jones. He has apparently taken an off from his dramas and movies to spend some ‘we time’ along with his family to the paradise of Pakistan, Shongran.

Siddiqui has uploaded few photos on his official Instagram account with a caption, “Climb a mountain, race a jeep, chop some wood, get a fire going… no biggie #indianajones”

The protagonist actually means what he said in the caption; “Chor some wood, get fire going.”

Despite being tired, our favorite actor has climbed this huge mountain with a wooden stick, our favorite thespian knows how to do it with an ace.

We present you, ‘The ultimate daddy goals’ with the dapper, Sheheryar Munawar and his brother, climbing a snowy mountain alongside their daddy. Absolutely adorable!

Hold your horses ladies! What you are about to see cannot be unseen under any circumstance, no matter how hard you cautiously try. We present you, your next crush, Manoucheher Munawar Siddiqui, as his Instagram account tells.

These smiles can melt ample hearts and ignite ample emotions, for sure.

Seems like there is something about the Siddiqui genes that makes them so handsome. All hail!

We hope that this brotherly bond enthralls on our screens together. We’re certain that you want something of the similar sort to happen.

