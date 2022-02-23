Fans love these scenes from Sinf e Aahan Ep 13

The 13th episode of Sinf e Aahan has just premiered last Saturday and it depicted the epitome of strength, Arzoo Daniel fighting a bunch of boys who tried to harass her on the way home. Apart from Arzoo, Shaista Khanzada and Pariwesh Jamal are also going home after their successful saluting test.

Back at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA), Nathmy Parreira is initially refused to go with Rabbia Safeer to her house. However, after Rabbia’s insistence and approval from the Sri Lankan Embassy, she is permitted. On the other hand, Mahjabeen Mastaan is not going anywhere due to her failed saluting test.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv)

Soon after the episode was up on YouTube Saturday night, drama aficionados made sure to comment under the video to express their feelings after watching the Drama.

Related: Powerful & fierce Arzoo Daniel reaches Youhanabad

Expectedly, abundant people commented about Arzoo Daniel’s brave and aggressive innings against men.

While others also spoke about Pariwesh Jamal deciding to take the matter of land into her own hands.

Fans were awestruck by a plethora of moments from the bonding between Major Samia and her mother-in-law, the entire saluting test and Rabbia’s plan to take Nathmy home, to Mahjabeen’s stay at the PMA, Rabbia eating with her hand at home, amid other endearing scenes.

With an astoundingly moving 13th episode, the teaser of the 14th episode unveils Asim Azhar. He apparently belongs to the army and is somehow related to Rabbia.

How do you think will Sinf e Aahan unfold? Have your say in the comments’ section below.