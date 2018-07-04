Sonali Bendre Battling a High-Grade Cancer

Having garnered utmost fame through movies like Hum Saath Saath Hain and Sarfarosh, the gorgeous, Sonali Bendre went on to become one of the most praised actresses of India, grabbing a place in Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster movies like Kal Ho Na Ho, and Duplicate.

The prima donna has taken her social media accounts to tell her friends and fans about the disease she is battling. She says, “Sometimes when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with high-grade cancer that has metastasized, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them.”

Unveiling the details about her disease, she further adds, “There is no better way to tackle this than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I’ve received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful. I’m taking this battle head-on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me.”

As the prima donna shared this news on her social media platforms, an abundance of best wishes and love for her swift recovery started to pour in the comments section from her friends, colleagues, and fans.

Manish Malhotra wrote, "Wishes and strength and love with you Sonali."

Her co-actor from Saath Saath Hain, Neelam Soni commented, "You are the strongest girl I know. My superwoman."

The veteran director, Karan Johar called the diva, a fighter, "Godspeed, love, and strength to a true fighter and a solid soul!!!??????"

Vivek Oberoi said, "You are one of the strongest women I know! I admire &respect how u always stood ur ground in the face of adversity…and won! A Wonder Woman who does it all-actor, author, mom, wife! An inspiration 2so many! Cancer will surely lose this fight! Our Love & Prayers are with u always!"

Sophie Chaudhary tweeted, "Sending you all the love, strength and prayers to fight this Sonali!! I know you will!! We all love you! ????"

Neha Dhupia wrote, "This too shall pass … you are an incredible woman with immense strength … we send you all our love…. things are only going to get better."

Arjun Kapoor said, "Keep fighting Sonali, don't let that piece of shit win."

Divya Dutta wrote, "Dearest dearest one, remember you always with a girl with so much strength n will power!!!! Loads of prayers for you!!! Get well real soon !!!! Big big hug"

Riteish Deshmukh was saddened when he came to know about the news. He added, "Deeply saddened & shaken by this news. Praying for your speedy recovery & good health."

Sonam Kapoor and Ileana D'cruz also sent love and wishes to her way.

May the 43 years old actor get well soon with all the happiness and health.

