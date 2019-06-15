Filmmaker Soni Razdan lauds Meera Jee’s “Killer instinct”

Known for her astoundingly flamboyant acting and her surreal persona, Meera Jee has been winning innumerable hearts with all her spectacular on and off screen performances. The prima donna is all set to put fire to the cinema screens across the country with her comeback through the highly anticipated film, ‘Baaji’.

Pakistanis around the world are blown away by the grandeur Meera has brought into the trailer of Baaji. Not only are Pakistanis appreciating Meera’s performance in the movie, but people from across the border are also praising her promising role.

In a recent interview, Bollywood actor and director Soni Razdan has spoken at length about Meera Jee and how she thinks Meera is a “director’s dream.” Alia Bhatt’s mother had introduced Meera in Bollywood in the year 2005 with ‘Nazar’ opposite Ashmit Patel and Alyy Khan.

The filmmaker adds, “As an actress, she totally gives herself to the director. There was a little bit of a film cultural problem because the films she was acting in at that time in Pakistan were a little different to perhaps my approach that I was trying to do in my films. But as an actor, she was a dream; she is always working, she is always on. That killer instinct that she has is what has seen her become such a successful actor.”

Meera’s Baaji starring A-list celebs like Mohsin Abbas Haider, Ali Kazmi, Amna Ilyas, Osman Khalid Butt, Nayyer Ejaz, and Nisho Begum has just unveiled the remake of yesteryear’s ‘Khilti Kali’ and people are calling it the perfect remix for all the right reasons. Amna Ilyas’s exceptional dance plus Osman Khalid Butt’s perfect solo steps have transformed the song into a legit party anthem for years to come. Meera Jee’s energetic performance on such a contemporary dance number is definitely a cherry on the top.

Helmed By Saqib Malik and written by Irfan Ahmed Urfi, Baaji is all set to enthrall the cinemas near you on the 28th of June 2019. Make sure to be the first one to witness the adroit cast and powerful script sprinkling infinite charm.

