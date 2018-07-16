In Pictures: 15 Times Sonya Hussyn Proved To Be The Ultimate Style Icon

Having garnered immense love and fame for her impeccable acting in various television dramas, the gorgeous, Sonya Hussyn went on to sprinkle her charm even on cinema with her role of a journalist in Azaadi. Azaadi has happened to be a pivotal flick in Sonya’s career, garnering exceptional praise worldwide along with an abundance of love from the Kashmiris.

July 15th marks the birthday of our favorite diva and on this occasion, we will show fifteen of her photos, when Sonya looked like the ultimate style icon of Pakistan! She looks absolutely cute in Yellow, on the instance of her 27th birthday with her family members in the midst of California.

Donned in a White outfit, embellished with adroit jewelry, the prima donna looks flawless in this slow-motion video.

She looks chic, dressed in a white formal outfit and precise earrings in a recent event in the United States.

She has also become a part of the Pakistan Film Festival, New York amidst other superstars like Mahira Khan, Meekal Zulfiqar, Mehwish Hayat and others. She has carried her unarguable A-game to the show. What a classy woman!

The starlet looks enchanting in this monochromatic off-shoulder saree with her straight hair and dark burgundy lip color embellished with a choker chain.

Sonya is a master when it comes to pulling off a simple outfit with an ace. She looks legit beautiful in everything she wears.

On her trip to Baku, Azerbaijan, the actress looks captivating in a pair of skinny jeans and a Black pullover, having a light Beige jacket on her shoulders.

The Azaadi girl has carried beauteous outfits throughout her movie’s promotional spree. She dons grey palazzos and checkered coat over a long white shirt. The choice of her shades is truly remarkable.

Wearing bright and bold colors during summers has always been a trend. The protagonist wears this blue apparel with complete mastery.

Sonya has the capability to look outstanding even when she is wearing simple dresses. She’s one of the very few actresses who look good in everything they wear.

She looks classy in this contemporary outfit at the airport while being engulfed in the promotional trips of Azaadi.

The enchantress looks surreal in this black trendy apparel and monochromatic pumps. She is the legit definition of charm.

This classy girl carries this stunning tri-color saree rather proficiently.

Seems like this cutie is obsessed with white. Watch her, as she flaunts unwavering gorgeousness in this grand Gharara.

This shoulder drop top, a pair of jeans, these round glasses and Sonya, all the ingredients for a picture perfect icon with immense style and beautiful personification.

Happy Belated Birthday Sonya! We are certain that you will never stop astonishing us with your charisma.

What are your views on this story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

