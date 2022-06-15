Sonya Hussyn gives reference to her drama ‘Aisi Hai Tanhai’ while talking about Dr. Aamir Liaquat’s demise

Three days after the demise of the famous religious scholar and host, Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain, actress Sonya Hussyn took to Instagram to publish a 10-minute video of herself talking about his demise, the toxic social media culture, memes, and unwarranted online bashing.

She started off the video speaking about how a few people wish death on certain people because of differences. She shed light on jumping on the bandwagon to criticize, mock and bully people just because of their different way of expressing things.

She spoke at length about depression, loss of hope, and the desire to live. She said that if a person like Dr. Aamir Liaquat, with commendable willpower, could succumb to immense pressure and sorrow, nobody is safe in this country.

Delving into his case a little more, she gave the reference to her drama serial Aisi Hai Tanhai, which highlighted the privacy breach in relationships. She went on to say that the drama, however, threw light on illicit relationships.

She asked her Instagram followers to condemn, discourage, report, and block the content and people involved in leaking private imagery. She asks some thought-provoking questions like, “Are we waiting for another death?” and “Will we let our kids grow in this society?”

She also politely asks the followers to stop bashing and bullying people on social media because just a few words could ruin somebody’s world. She requests the authorities to make strict cyber crime laws and give exemplary punishments to the perpetrators involved in leaking and sharing private imagery.

What do you think about the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.