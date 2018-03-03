Having garnered utmost love, affection, and enthusiasm by the entire world, the brutally astounding duo, Strings, has recently given the greatest news; a news about its come back with not one, not two but eight new singles!

Absolutely exceptional, Bilal Maqsood and Faisal Kapadia are all revved up to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of their super hit band, Strings, this year. After their adieu to Coke Studio last season, we have been witnessing the energetic duo perform in variable concerts across the country and abroad. The pair has been hooked for quite some time to be able to come up with eight new tracks to emblazon Strings’ 30 years of success and admiration. ‘Sajni‘ and ‘Urr Jaaon’ happen to be first two songs that are ready to create an impact, locally and globally.

Fans were happy watching their favorite band perform live in different concerts and all hell broke loose when the band posted a subtle photo of Bilal Maqsood with father, the legendary Anwar Maqsood, on its official Instagram account which also made us surmise about their new project.

Baklawa and work, a great combination indeed! The band is also sharing behind the scene photos of their project.

We have witnessed five Strings’ albums since its inception and all albums have been amazingly influential. So much so that the songs produced by the talented duo have gotten featured in Bollywood and Hollywood movies too. Few of their eminent singles include the cricketing sensation, ‘Hai Koi Hum Jesa?’, ‘Sar Kiye Yeh Pahar’, ‘Duur’ and ‘Na Jaane Kyun’ which has been featured in a Hollywood movie, ‘Spiderman 2’. Moreover, the band has given a successful inclination to the Coke Studio as well.

Here’s a look at the opener of Strings’ 2018 spell.

We’re keenly waiting for the list of abundantly anticipated numbers. What do you think about Strings’ new venture? Tell us in the comments below.

