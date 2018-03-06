The legendary, Jimmy Kimmel took the stage last Sunday night to kick off the 90th Annual Academy Awards function which showcases the subtle talent and adroit movies made throughout the year.

The award function is important, and so is the red carpet. Retaining the legacy of exceptionally gorgeous outfits, the 90th-anniversary show has exhibited absolutely astounding apparels, yet again.

Have a look at some of the best-dressed women in Oscars 2018.

Nicole Kidman wearing Armani Privé.

Jennifer Lawrence wearing Christian Dior.

Jennifer Garner.

Margot Robbie wearing Chanel Haute Couture.

Gal Gadot wearing a Givenchy Gown And Tiffany & Co. Blue Book Necklace.

The Legendary Salma Hayek Slaying In Gucci.

The La La Land Girl, Emma Stone.

Viola Davis wearing Michael Kors Collection.

The classical Meryl Streep in Dior Haute Couture.

Laura Dern wearing in Calvin Klein.

Sandra Bullock wearing Louis Vuitton.

Allison Janney Wearing A Reem Acra Gown And Carrying A Roger Vivier Clutch.

Allison Williams also wearing Armani Privé.

Zendaya in Giambattista Valli Haute Couture.

Laurie Metcalf.

Saoirse Ronan Looking Fabulous In Calvin Klein.

Lupita Nyong’o wearing Atelier Versace.

Helen Mirren.

Mary J. Blige wearing a Versace outfit.

Tiffany Haddish.

Emily Blunt wearing a Schiaparelli Gown, Chopard Jewels, Judith Leiber Clutch, And Sophia Webster Heels.

Sally Hawkins.

Elisabeth Moss wearing a Christian Dior.

Gina Rodriguez wearing a Zuhair Murad outfit.

Octavia Spencer in Brandon Maxwell.

Jane Fonda wearing Balmain.

Greta Gerwig in Rodarte and Tiffany & Co. jewels.

Ashley Judd wearing a Badgley Mischka Gown along with Bulgari Jewelry.

Leslie Bibb in J. Mendel.

Beautiful Eiza Gonzalez wearing Ralph Lauren.

Whoopi Goldberg.

Abbie Cornish.

Beanie Feldstein in Sachin & Babi.

Mira Sorvino.

Gorgeous Zoey Deutch in an Elie Saab gown, Tiffany & Co. jewels, and Stuart Weitzman heels.

Giuliana Rancic in a Georges Chakra gown Forevermark jewelry, and Alexandre Birman shoes.

Maria Menounos

Sofia Carson wearing Giambattista Valli.

Samara Weaving In Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

Camila Alves.

Andra Day.

Mirai Nagasu wearing Tadashi Shoji.

Maya Rudolph.

Kristin Cavallari in a Pamella Roland gown, H. Stern jewels, Neil J. Rodgers shoes, and an Edie Parker clutch.

Janet Mock wearing a Christian Siriano dress and carrying Judith Leiber.

Haley Bennett.

Louise Roe in Monique Lhuillier.

Danai Gurira wearing Gabriela Hearst.

Who looks more gorgeous? Tell us in the comments below. Also, stay tuned for more from the 90th Annual Academy Awards.

