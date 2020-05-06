Actor Suhail Asghar asks for prayers

The name Suhail Asghar needs no introduction in the Pakistani entertainment scene. Having started as a radio presenter, Suhail went on to become one of the finest actors Pakistan has ever produced. We know him from recent drama, Meray Khudaya where he played the role of Mehak’s (Saboor Ali) father. The drama and Suhail’s acting have garnered exceptional appreciation.

The legendary actor took to Facebook on Monday to ask friends and fans for prayers. He posted a photo of himself from a hospital in Karachi, speaking about the stomach surgery he had to undergo on Tuesday.

He wrote, “Fans, friends, and family..Allah Almighty is with me always. I strongly believe in miracles. I believe in power of LOVE and PRAYERS …Today I need your prayers as I have to undergo a stomach surgery tomorrow…Pray for my successful surgery and speedy recovery.”

The post instantly received an outpour of love and prayers from fans and fragments of the fraternity.

Here’s wishing Suhail Asghar a life filled with health and contentment galore.

