After listening to Suhana’s and her mother’s conversation, Imtiyaz broke into tears and with heavy heart, came back to home alone.

Imtiyaz’s cold behavior made Suhana curious and out of guilt she called Rameez and asked him to end this relationship. Rameez, being Rameez forced her to meet him again.

After gathering courage and composing herself, Suhana finally decided to confront Imtiyaz and asked him about the change in his behavior.

Dejected, Imtiyaz asked her as to why did she marry him if he wasn’t the love of her life? Ashamed, Suhana concurred that “Istikhara” was only the reason behind the marriage. Once confronted by reality, Imtiyaz took no time to call off their marriage.

His decision not only took Suhana by surprise but shook everybody in his and her family.

On the other hand, Rameez’s mother contacted Suhana’s father and blamed her for everything. Disappointed and ashamed, his father could not do anything except crying and blamed himself and his wife for the poor upbringing of their daughter.

As if this was not enough, Imtiyaz’s call doubled the stress of Suhana’s parents who had to visit his place take their daughter back.

Once back home, as everyone blamed Suhana’s upbringing, her mother had to bear the brunt of the situation.

She could not stay silent and started yelling at everyone, the situation changed the conversation into a full-fledged argument with her husband.

She too said that she had been overlooking everything because of Istikhara, and pushed Suhana to marry Imtiyaz.

What Suhana will do now? Will Imtiyaz divorce her or change his mind?

Let us know in the comments down below and keep watching Teri Raza every Thursday at 8:00 pm only on ARY Digital.

To watch this episode click this

To watch all the episodes of “Teri Raza” click this

Comments

comments