Syra And Shahroz Are Giving Us Some Serious Couple Goals!

Undoubtedly, the couple of Syra Yousaf and Shahroz Sabzwari is one of the cutest couples of entire Pakistani fashion fraternity. The former has started her career as a VJ and went on to become a well-celebrated actress across Pakistan. The starlet has risen to prominence with Tanhaiyan Naye Silsilay after getting married to the latter, Shahroz Sabzwari, son of the veteran, Behroze Sabzwari. This drama has been a rendition of the classic Tanhaiyan consisting of Behroze Sabzwari, Marina Khan, Asif Raza Mir, Qazi Wajid and others.

This couple was capping the cuteness chart until the absolutely adorable, Nooreh born. She is now officially the cutest person in the family.

This video of Nooreh having a fabulous time with her parents will give you all the great feelings.

The entire family is on a vacation in London these days and both partners are posting breathtaking photos, giving us ultimate couple goals. Shahroz Sabzwari has been a doting father and he proves this right on various occasions. Have a look at him, photographing his cute little daughter, Nooreh.

The best kinda photography ???? #londonlove A post shared by Syra Shahroz (@sairoz) on Jun 22, 2018 at 8:52am PDT

Awww! Have a look at this photo posted by Syra. She and Shahroz can rule the world together, and we pretty much agree.

What a surreal view! The well-famed London eye and our favorite couple, exhibiting some beautiful vibes.

???? #londonlove A post shared by Syra Shahroz (@sairoz) on Jun 23, 2018 at 9:59am PDT

Albeit being surrounded by fans for the entire time, this family still finds solace in each other.

Syra, depicting absolute summer array donned in a white tank top and jeans.

Syra looks content, as she smiles for a photo probably taken by her suave hubby.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BkkdWQTnHx_/

Syra, having a snack, donned in a trendy attire with this green bag is arguably one of the most adorable photos of her.

On the other hand, Shahroz posts this photo of himself, standing with his gorgeous wife, giving us sunglasses goals.

London ?? #beenawhile A post shared by Shahroz Sabzwari (@shahrozsabzwari) on Jun 21, 2018 at 2:07am PDT

Absolutely swooning over this photo of our favorite cuties having a fine time in the park.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BkYBlA0HhlW/

Shahroz decides to step up his Instagram posts’ game by bringing selfies to an end and putting up a proper portrait of himself and his better half.

Enough of selfies ???? #londonlove A post shared by Shahroz Sabzwari (@shahrozsabzwari) on Jun 25, 2018 at 5:59am PDT

Have a look at these astounding photos of the mother-daughter duo, looking absolutely charming.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BkiKeD5n3oe/

Finally, this photo of Syra and Shahroz, holding hands, walking on the streets of London is unarguably the best thing you will see all day.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bk2DsDMHXoM/

We wish this beautiful couple a very happy life of togetherness, love, and contentment. What do you think about all these photos? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Comments

comments