What to expect from Tamasha 2?
ARY Digital produced some of the major reality shows like Madventures, Desi Kudiyan, and Nachlay, amid others, in the past. The reality-cum-game show which tops the list of Pakistani live-audience shows is of course none other than Fahad Mustafa’s Jeeto Pakistan.
However, Pakistan’s highest-watched television channel brought a brand new show Tamasha, last year. The show was a huge success with people instantly demanding a second one.
So, ARY Digital is all set to bring the second season of the biggest reality show of Pakistan ever made, entitled Tamasha 2, tonight at 9:00 PM. That’s right! The teasers of Adnan Siddiqui talking about the show have been afloat on social media for a few days now.
Who do you think will compete to win the title? Have your say in the comments’ section below.
Masters in Journalism.
An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion.
Currently working at ARY Digital Network as the Editor, Life & Style