What to expect from Tamasha 2?

ARY Digital produced some of the major reality shows like Madventures, Desi Kudiyan, and Nachlay, amid others, in the past. The reality-cum-game show which tops the list of Pakistani live-audience shows is of course none other than Fahad Mustafa’s Jeeto Pakistan.

However, Pakistan’s highest-watched television channel brought a brand new show Tamasha, last year. The show was a huge success with people instantly demanding a second one.

So, ARY Digital is all set to bring the second season of the biggest reality show of Pakistan ever made, entitled Tamasha 2, tonight at 9:00 PM. That’s right! The teasers of Adnan Siddiqui talking about the show have been afloat on social media for a few days now.

