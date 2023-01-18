Mast band’s debut single ‘Tanha Rehnay Do’ – a tragic ballad about broken hearts and incomplete love stories – hits the right chord among music lovers.

Mast the band – a new musical duo on the scene, comprising of Samad Khaliq and Sheharyar Shehzad, has dropped their very first single track, on the new year. The tragic ballad ‘Tanha Rehnay Do’ or as the duo declares ‘I am sad today, leave me alone’, is about the memories that are blessings but also a curse spell at times.

The quintessential heartbreak song but not at all the standard composition, which comes free from any sort of complex guitar notes or complex voice mix, yet will manage to tug you at the heartstrings with the simple background score and nostalgic lyrical pattern.

The lyrics arrangement, about the love, the heartbreak, and losing oneself after the paths separate, are penned by Khaliq, while the other half of this budding duo, Shehzad is the man behind the guitar skills in the song.

Moreover, the easygoing yet aesthetically moving music video of ‘Tanha Rehnay Do’ will remind you of the good ol’ vibes of heartbreak songs of the 90s and early 2000s, without the flashy lights and loud backdrops.

As for the band Mast, they call themselves an incidental duo of musicians who are driven by soul on their journey of music. The new sensations are also working on some new music as they confirmed at least eight new songs under production, all with different music for each of them.