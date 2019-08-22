Singer Taylor Swift helps a Pakistani student

A Pakistani student has thanked the singer Taylor Swift after the latter paid her tuition fees.

Ayesha Khurram who is all set to enter her second year at the University of Waterloo in the department of accounting and financial management had taken to Instagram speaking of her financial struggles.

She had created a PayPal account on her friend’s suggestion for funds. After a few hours of the creation of the PayPal account, Ayesha got a notification that the songstress Taylor Swift sent her $6,386.47 CAD for her tuition fees.

The email said, “Ayesha, get your learn on girl! I love you! Taylor.” Filled with excitement, Ayesha captions the photo with, “I have no words and i can’t stop crying. i don’t have words i don’t have words i don’t have words i can’t stop crying.”

In a separate post, the student says, “@taylorswift this is all because of you and no words could ever be enough to thank you for what you’ve done for me, now and over the years. I love you.”

Ayesha is Taylor’s die-hard fan and had been invited by the singer for a meeting back in May 2019 where they had a conversation for fifteen minutes followed by a photograph.

