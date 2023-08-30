The Festive Vibe to be held in Dubai

The Festive Vibe, an exquisite fashion affair is set to shine the spotlight on an ensemble of veteran and debutant designers from India and Pakistan. The one-day event to be held on October 7, 2023, at Anantara Downtown Dubai, is sure to be a fashion haven for Dubai, showcasing the latest festive fashion collections from renowned Indian and Pakistani fashion, jewellery, and accessory designers.

The event has been masterminded by Natasha Abdulla and Rahila Merchant, founders of The Vibe Fashions. They are famed for curating the best of fashion and have a rich experience of working with renowned designers like Sana Safinaz, Umaima Mustafa, Tarun Tahiliani, Rizwan Beyg, Aleena Fareena, Rimple and Harpreet Narula, Maheen Karim, Rina Dhaka and many more celebrity designers.

“A tapestry of classic and modern festive collections has been meticulously curated to cater to the diverse tastes of UAE residents,” shared the illustrious duo of The Vibe Fashions.

The Festive Vibe is set to welcome a constellation of distinguished designers and guests and is guaranteed to be the event of the season. So mark your calendars for October 7, 2023, at Anantara Downtown Dubai and get set to get your hands on the best collections of the season.

