These Women Are Giving Us Some Major Ramadan Workout Goals

Having garnered infinite fame through her impeccable acting skills, Humaima Malick went on to work in Bollywood to accumulate worldwide recognition. Her stellar performance in Raja Natwarlal opposite Emraan Hashmi has made her win over a billion hearts. Albeit appearing in carefully-picked projects, the starlet has proven to be one of the most versatile actors Pakistan has ever produced.

Being on-screen or even off-screen, the prima donna never misses a chance to oomph her fans with her bubbly, fun-loving personification. When it comes to her family, the actress acts like a protective shade for her younger siblings. As we all have noticed, she has been the one to welcome all the guests in Feroze Khan’s wedding. She has been engrossed in the happy occasion, so much so that she kept dancing with every guest throughout the ceremonial events.

Alizey Feroze Khan happens to be the official Pakistani bride of the year. She has grabbed the limelight ever since she was divulged as Feroze’s better half. In spite of coming to a well-known and glamorous family, she has stayed simple yet classy throughout her time with the family.

The versatile, Humaima Malick has posted a photo on her Instagram account revealing her Ramadan workout. The photo is basically a collage incorporating Dua Malick and Alizey Feroze Khan too. Bringing their A-game to the show, these women of the house are busy working out while the men are away.

Even during the hectic schedule of Ramadan, these women are giving some major workout goals to all the spectators watching Humaima’s Instagram post.

Way to go women! We surely needed this grand chunk of motivation to stay fit this Ramadan.

