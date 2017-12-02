We live in the 21st century where there is no gender discrimination. People are independent and free to choose friends without the fear of being judged.

With globalization rapidly changing the respective societies we live in, we do not hesitate to make new friends be it in our neighbourhood, university, college or school.

If you are girl and gender is not your first priority while making friends you might have guys as friends and the man can also be your best friend.

Don’t trust me?

Then there are a few reasons which may prove me right

THEY GIVE SPACE:

Boys, mostly are less interfering making them best friends for free souls. don’t you agree?

LESS JUDGEMENTAL:

According to an online poll, men are less judgmental than women. Independent girls feel more comfortable around people who can make them feel liberated.

THEY DO NOT GOSSIP AT YOUR BACK:

Well, well! Do I need to prove this that most of the guys don’t like to gossip behind someone’s back?

They may make your life hell by poking fun at you on your face but will seldom gossip about you behind your back.

JOYS OF SHARING YOUR HAPPINESS

Well, it might be because they are the other gender but if you’ve a male best friend, then ladies, you’re far away from the proverbial “jealousy” thing among friends.

You can share the joys of shopping, buying things you love for yourself and show it to your best friend, if he is a guy, you don’t need to worry about the jealousy factor.

Yes, they seldom mind if you are a successful lady, in fact, they can wear your friendship as a badge.

THEY FORGIVE AND FORGET

Most of the guys or you can say the guys I met; don’t like to keep grudges and hard feelings for so long if they befriend a girl. You can fight with them and *POOF* you’re forgiven after a couple of seconds.

Who does not wants friends like this?

