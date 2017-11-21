We girls are usually friendly in nature and love to enjoy every moment of our lives but, there are a few things that we just cannot stand. To save yourself from a girl’s wrath refrain from saying the following things to a girl:

MOTI HOGAI HO:

Never call a girl “FAT”, i repeat NEVER!!! Even when she asks you if she looks fat say NO without taking a second, calling her fat is like inviting your own death.

SHADI KAB KAR RAHI HO?

When a girl crosses her teenage, everybody will start showing concern about her marriage. Well, almost every girl wants to get married but asking her “Shadi Kab Kar Ri Ho” is a question not bearable.

ITNA MAKE UP KIUN KIYA HUA HY?

Never ask a girl to be easy on make up because almost every girl in this world loves to do make-up. It can probably be her favorite thing to do, so let her decide what she wants to do and exactly how she wants to look.

ITNA PARH LIKH K KIA KRO GI?

According to USA’s Pew Research Centre, women are more ambitious than men so girls are not only meant to be in the kitchen! So stop asking them “Itna Parh Likh K Kia Karogi!” Girls can have a few goals to achieve too, c’mon!

TUM NAHI KAR SAKTI,TUM LARKI HO

Okay fine, girls may not be as physically strong as men but that does not mean we can not do anything a man can do. Gender discrimination? No!

Tell us what do you hate listening the most in the comments section below:

Comments

comments