“Who are introverts?” Everybody probably has googled this once in their lifetime, if not let me make you understand what an introvert really is.

Well, it’s just a misconception that introverts are shy and do not like to socialize. This is not true, they do not hate people, they just like spending time with their selves.

It is true that they avoid communicating through speaking they usually share their feelings or communicate by writing. When they’re not talking, it simply does not mean that they are in a bad mood or they have some attitude problem.

But many people will never understand this and we “introverts” shall always have to listen to such things

1 AAP KO BOLNE PE PABANDI HAY?

2 AAP ITNA KHAMOSH KESE REH LETE HO?

3 AAP K DOST HAIN?

4 AKELE BORE NAHI HOJATAY?

5 KABHI HANSTE HUAY NAI DEKHA AAP KO

