What do you think when you hear the word “girl”? let me guess, a combination of beauty and brains. Girls are mostly shy and introverts. There are a few girls who look like a girl physcially, but actually are a boy in nature, such girls are tagged as “tom boy”.

If you’re a tomboy then you must have heard a lot of things but there are a few things that you must listen in your daily routine.

1) TUMHAIN SHARAM ATI HAY?

umm? YES? i am a human being and i have all the emotions and feelings like others.

2) SHALWAR KAMEEZ PEHNTI HO?

Yes, why can’t i wear eastern clothes?

3) SHAADI KAROGI?

Are you serious? Why i will not getting married. I think, i am allowed to have my own family.

4) GAALIYAN TO NAHI DETI?

i do not swear, do you?

5) KHANA BANA LETI HO YA BAHIR GHOOMTI REHTI HO?

what type of question is that? do i look like an alien to you?

