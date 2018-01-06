Even if you’re independent and happy with your singlehood, there must be a few people who will make you realize that being single can really be a curse for you.

Although, you are enjoying a carefree life, these people! my friends, they will not let you live in peace.

From family gatherings to hanging out with your friends, you’ll have to patiently bear all the frustrating questions and comments about you, being single. Even though they may not be rude, they might be showing their concern, but hello! can someone please tell them we are happy being single or we’re waiting for the right time and right mate?

here is a list of things single people are tired of listening:

ABHI TAK SHADI KIUN NAI HUI?

Umm, I don’t know? maybe it’s not my time yet

UMAR NIKAL JAEGI:

Hello? where is the right time to get married mentioned?

SHADI MAIN ACHA SA TAYAR HO KAY JANA:

Excuse me? I am going for food, not for getting hitched.

KIS KA INTEZAR HAY?

Yes, maybe for you to stop talking to me right now.





JAB KISMAT KO MANZOOR HO:

I think I know this. I am happy like this, I am seriously not at all in hurry!

