THINGS THE ONLINE TAXI DRIVER MOSTLY SAYS:

Most of us, once in our life time have used online taxi service. Al though, it has made travelling easy with in the city, but sometimes the ride is comfortable but the driver turns out to be a headache.They’ll talk to you as if you’re their childhood friends or a relative.

These are the annoying things the drivers usually that can irritate the passenger.

AAP KAHAN JAENGI?

Umm didn’t I add my drop off location? Why are you asking me this?

2) AAP KIA KARTI HAIN?

aaaa, why do you want to know this?

3) ITNA TRAFFIC HAY.

Well, I can see the traffic too.

4) 5 STARS DE DIJYA GA

What if i don’t?

5) GANAY LAGA DUN?

No please, i want to travel in peace.