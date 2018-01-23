THINGS YOU THINK WHILE USING ONLINE TAXI SERVICE :

Online taxi service has made travelling easy for many within the city. Many people are now using this service for travelling.

In Pakistan, many online taxi companies are emerging and women are comfortably using them, but security always comes first.

People who use these online taxis for travelling must have thought these things, at least once while travelling.

YEH TAIZ KIUN NAHI CHALA RAHA?

well, the online taxi drivers try to earn more by driving slow, but somebody please tell them we need to reach our destination soon, otherwise we would have gone on foot.

2) ISSE RASTA ATA HAY?

Totally relying on the GPRS system, which is most of the times is not working, the passenger has no clue of the exact address. What to do then?

3) YEH MUJHE KIDNAP TO NAHI KARLEGA?

if incase, the drive takes a different an unfamiliar route, the first thing that pops in our mind is “YEH MUJHE KIDNAP TOU NAHI KARNE LAGA?”

4) ISKE PASS PAISAY KHULAY HONGE?

Never give Rs 1000 or 500 to the driver, i swear, you’ll not get the change back. Your money will be added into the “wallet”.

5) 5 STAR KA KIA SCENE HAY?

After your ride ends, all you’ll hear is a request from the driver “5 STAR ZAROOR DIJYE GA”.

