Almost everybody, who is reading this must have travelled. Everybody uses different mean of transport, some travel by bus, some by air and some by train.

Travelling through railways is an experience itself, from sighting different scenes to sleeping in the railway birth, every minute spent in the train is full of joy.

But, still you have to bear a few “RAIL GAARI” things.

COLD DRINK, COLD DRINK:

Are you reading it just as it is said in the train? Then you must have also heard “Trnnngg Trrnngg”, the bottle opener and bottle sound? Well, listening to that sound is so much fun, no?

SLEEPING ON THE UPPER BIRTH?

Want to experience how grave would be? Then, you must sleep on the upper birth of the train, where the train’s roof is just a head away, but we have no other option, when it comes to have a sound sleep.

PRIVACY:

Have you ever travelled in the economy class? If yes, then covering your birth with a “PARDAH” is the best way to have the privacy while travelling.

USING THE BATHROOM:

How to use the bathroom when it’s shaky? Only good fortune can help you to use the bathroom in peace.

