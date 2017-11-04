Winters are around the corner and the people have started preparing themselves for the season.

Where winters bring fresh tangerines to dry fruits, woolen or linen replaces lawn, boots replace sandals, coffee becomes the first thing one likes to sip in the morning and travelling becomes more fun. The dry and cold weather has its drawbacks too as it brings skin dryness, dandruff and sometimes hair fall.

Cold weather and low humidity levels result in dry air, which steals the moisture of the skin which results in irritation.

Here are a few tips for your skin to keep it soft and glowing throughout the winters.

USE LUKEWARM WATER:

Using lukewarm water for taking a bath can turn out to be your skin’s best friend. It will avoid stripping as many oils away from your skin.

USE MOISTURIZER:

Moisturizing skin is a must in the winters, as the weather becomes rough and dry your skin needs nourishment and extra care. Applying moisturizer on the damp skin will help the skin to keep up the dampness in place.

DRINK A LOT OF WATER:

In the winters, we usually stop drinking water or we do not drink water as our body’s requirement. Water keeps you hydrated, prevents dryness and gives an inner glow to your skin.

MOISTURIZE YOUR SKIN OVERNIGHT:

We tend to get lazy during winters and do not apply moisturizer on our skin, best solution for this is to apply moisturizer on the dry parts of your body like hands, feet, elbows and ankles.

Overnight moisturizing will soften your skin and will give you a smooth, younger looking skin.

USE DIY FACE MASKS:

Your face needs extra care in every season. For making your skin glow in winters, make face masks at home with natural ingredients like milk, fresh cream, honey, lemon, rose-water and yogurt for making it glow naturally.

Share your favourite winter skincare tips with us in the comments and use the ones listed above to make your skin glow in the cold weather.

