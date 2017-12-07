Tooba Siddiqui is giving us major travel goals from Iceland!
The leading model and actress Tooba Siddiqui is a much known face of the industry. Tooba has given us hits like Iltija and Dobara Phir se. With being a great actress, Tooba is also a Foodie and loves travelling . These days the star is enjoying her holidays in Iceland giving us major travel goals , seems like there’s no stopping the actress from living her life to the fullest. Here’s a sneak peek into our Iltija’s star Insta account :
Enjoying her first stop at Rome!
Ready for the exotic holiday!!
Here she is in front of the waterfall facing the sky as all her dreams have become true!
Black beach + Iceland + Winters = Perfect travel destination for winter lovers
Wow, travel goals anyone?
Beautiful, isn’t it?
No trip is complete without shopping!