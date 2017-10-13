Legends never die and none should even think that a legend like Pakistan’s music maestro Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan will ever die, his music and his mastery at the Qawwali genre will keep him alive

Counted amongst the greatest voices to ever grace the music industry, the Ustaad dedicated his entire life giving exceptional musical masterpieces to the world.

Ustad was the devotional Sufi singer blessed with astounding voice. He had introduced modern Qawwali music in the western world that made him the prominent figure in the history of the genre.

In the year 2010, CNN listed Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on the top of the ‘Top 10 Most Important Singers of the past 50 years’ list.

Hailing from a family with a rich legacy in Qawwali, Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was born on 13th October 1948 in Faisalabad.

He had four elder sisters and one younger brother. Two of his uncles, Ustad Mubarik Ali Khan and Ustad Salamat Ali Khan, were also famous qawwals.

NFAK’s list of achievements is endless. He had received the President of Pakistan’s Award for Pride of Performance for his contribution to Pakistani music in 1987. Not only this, he was honored with the UNESCO Music Prize in 1995 and in 1996 he bagged Grand Prix des Amériques at Montreal World Film Festival.

A firm believer in the universality of music, he did not only work for Pakistan but contributed a lot Indian music industry as well as in western countries.

The western audience knows him for his work on the soundtracks of movies like “The Walking Dead” and “The Last Temptation Of Christ”.

Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan is referred as “Shahensha e Qawwal”.

TOP 10 MASTER PIECES OF USTAD NUSRAT FATEH ALI KHAN:

WOHI KHUDA HAY

ALLAH HOO

DAMA DAM MAST QALANQAR

MUN KUNTO MAULA

DAM DAM ALI ALI

SAANSON KI MAALA



RASHK E QAMAR

MERA PIYA GHAR AYA



AFREEN AFREEN

YEH JO HALKA HALKA SUROOR

We wished that the legend could not have left us, but thanks to his music that has kept him alive in our hearts.

You too can name your favourite NFAK track in the comments section.

