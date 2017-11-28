Tumhare Hain OST | Title Song By Jimmy Khan | With Lyrics
Orignal Sound Track of Tumhare Hain
Singer & Composer: Jimmy Khan
Lyrics: Ali Hayat Rizvi
Tumhare Hain is the tale of three people who are entangled in the relationship of love and friendship. Rayan who is head over heels in love with Aania is aware that she loves him back but her insecurities are larger than her love. Insecurities of the very strong bond of Rayan and his best friend Zoya, the two are inseparable.
Writer: Parisa Siddiqi
Director: Shehrazade Sheikh