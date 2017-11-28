Orignal Sound Track of Tumhare Hain

Singer & Composer: Jimmy Khan

Lyrics: Ali Hayat Rizvi

Tumhare Hain is the tale of three people who are entangled in the relationship of love and friendship. Rayan who is head over heels in love with Aania is aware that she loves him back but her insecurities are larger than her love. Insecurities of the very strong bond of Rayan and his best friend Zoya, the two are inseparable.

Writer: Parisa Siddiqi

Director: Shehrazade Sheikh

