“Help Me Durdana” was the dialogue which took the internet by storm . Urwa Hocane’s performance in “Punjab Nahi Jaounge” made all of us proud of having such an actress in our industry. With all the dialogues and expressions on point she totally did justice to her role.

Urwa Hocane is these days busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Rangreza and we are glued to her promotion pictures as she is giving us style goals every single day. Here are a few our favorite looks from her Rangreza promotions:

Those earrings are making a statement!

Posted by Rangreza on 18 Noiembrie 2017

The lady in Red looks just so pretty!

Posted by Rangreza on 16 Noiembrie 2017

Simple and elegant!

Posted by Rangreza on 24 Noiembrie 2017

Let the colours do the talking!

Posted by Rangreza on 21 Noiembrie 2017

Glittery, glitzy, glowy all the way!

Polka dots love!

Winter vibes!

White and black, a forever Classic!

How pretty is this one!

Glamorous maroon and royal gold!

Posted by Rangreza on 14 Decembrie 2017

Watch the trailer here

Comments

comments