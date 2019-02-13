Only Ushna Shah can make this depressing scene from Cheekh look fun

The immensely beautiful, Ushna Shah has been winning innumerable hearts for her outstanding acting skills in various dramas becoming a pivotal factor of their success. The prima donna has proved to be the ultimate queen of versatility with her spectacular portrayal of Nigar opposite actors like the suave, Bilal Abbas Khan and Samina Peerzada in Balaa. Recently, the diva has played Nayab in ARY Digital’s ongoing visual delight, Cheekh with complete mastery.

In spite of her unfortunate demise at the beginning of Cheekh, she has taken the acting game to a whole new level with just a few episodes she had been a part of. From an innocent happy-go-lucky girl to a person laying on the deathbed, she has given us all the feels in just a few episodes.

Ushna is one of those doting actors who become so attached to their dramas that they end up expressing admiration for them in a way or another. The actress has been exhibiting love for her dramas on her Instagram account in the form of teasers and behind the scenes (BTS) footages.

Her pristine depiction of Nigar in Balaa has stretched the boundaries of what a method actor should be composed of. A few days back, she has taken to Instagram to post a BTS video of herself enacting the last stage of Nigar.

And then she posts another video of herself with the legendary actress, Samina Peerzada, asking her “Why you looking so ‘Miskeen'(innocent)?” Samina jokingly replies “Because my character is like that,” followed by the pouts. Have a look.

And today, she posts another BTS video on her Instagram account while being on the sets of Cheekh, in the midst of her falling scene, tied by the wires. The cutie portrays Superman while going up on the terrace.

We hope this adorable actress never stop astonishing us with her outstanding acting in the dramas to come. More power to you Ushna! Keep shining higher and setting milestones with your exceptional performances.

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital as a Lifestyle Editor

