Ushna Shah’s Travel Photos Will Leave You Flabbergasted

The protagonist Ushna Shah is known for her on-point humor and adroit acting skills. She has been born in a family where acting runs in the blood. Having been the daughter of veteran actress Ismat Tahira, the starlet has bagged infinite praise for her roles and cameos in various dramas and advertisements. Ushna is well-celebrated for her bubbly and happy-go-lucky persona and she literally is like her character in ARY’s Lashkara off-screen. The prima donna also carries a crown for standing up to defend the oppressed populace of Pakistani society.

Ushna is an avid food lover who loves to explore different destinations around the world. Her Instagram account is the true definition of travel goals, depicting exotic locations across the hemispheres. In fact, her first ever photo on the account is from British Columbia, Canada, which has been near to her home before shifting here permanently.

The actress visited Turkey in 2015 and witnessed the astounding gorgeousness of the country, Sultan Ahmet Mosque also known as The Blue Mosque.

She traveled to San Francisco in October 2017 and posted few photos, including a photo of renowned guitarist, Jimi Hendrix’s Mural with a caption, “The building w Jimi Hendrix Mural is where he lived between concerts, top right unit.”

The ‘Lashkara’ lead protagonist uploaded a photo on 4th April at Karachi’s airport delineating that she is leaving for somewhere.

Her first stop being Dubai, she landed up in the Desert amidst solace and silence.

On the next day, she sat at the top of the tallest building, Burj Khalifa, having a stake, living a classy life.

Her next stop happened to be Piazza del Duomo in Italy where she donned a sleek navy blue gown.

Her photos from Milan will surely sweep you off your feet. Have a look.

This looks grand! The gladiators used to fight in this arena situated in Rome.

The gorgeous thespian posted few fun portraits and a video whilst standing in the ancient Rome.

Well, well! The stunning Lashkara girl leaves us in an awe every time she visits a new destination.

