Uzair Jaswal reminisces old times with a heartfelt note

Uzair Jaswal’s name is not new to the entire Pakistani or international populace. He has been winning innumerable hearts with his magical voice and splendid pitch. The intoner has given us some fabulous songs like Tere Bin, Nindiya Ke Paar and Na Bhulana among others.

Uzair has recently taken to Instagram to reminisce on the time when he started his career with Tere Bin. He pens, “Back when it all started!! Sometimes we get so caught up in life and whatever it throws at us that we forget to appreciate the little things around us.”

He further delves into how these little things help you become a better human, “Things that may seem small and meager on the outside but it’s these little things that help you appreciate what you have and where you are in life.”

“It’s important to hit the pause button every once in a while, take a deep breath and reevaluate where you are. How far you’ve come and that there is so much to be thankful for and so much to appreciate,” he says about hitting the pause button.

He concludes, “So grateful for all the opportunities I got and I all the love and support I received from you guys.” He also asks his fans to tell him their favorite part of the song.

Well, we wish Uzair Jaswal best for his future endeavors with an abundance of health and contentment galore. What are your views on the story? have your say in the comments’ section below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital as a Lifestyle Editor

