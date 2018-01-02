Uzair Jaswal’s “Soneya” will get you grooving!
The moment the song starts with Soniya-a-a-a, we can sense the peppiness and captivating tune of it with Uzair’s amazing voice.
This song takes us somewhere into the world of love and feelings where one feels just so right with their partner.
Uzair’s previous song was about college love which made us feel nostalgic about college days
Soneya is the first song from his second album keeping us hooked to it from very beginning. The Punjabi singable track is an upbeat number talking about love and how one cannot live without their lover expressed perfectly with a catchy beat and meaningful lyrics.
The beautiful Noor Khan compliments Uzair in this song with a suitable pink background
Uzair Jaswal is one of the youngest sensations in our countries who is making some noise with his work. Mere Soniya ve is what is now on everybody’s lips listening to the song on repeat.
Kick-starting the brilliant New Year with new music! Presenting the first track, ‘Soneya’, from my second album. Here’s to making this the finest year through bringing you the finest music there is! Share the love! A big shout out to my amazing team @sarmadghafoor @shahbazshigri @thatsopash @jujuhaider @toniandguypk @xain.s @noor.kkhan #SONEYA *LINK IN BIO*