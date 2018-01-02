The moment the song starts with Soniya-a-a-a, we can sense the peppiness and captivating tune of it with Uzair’s amazing voice.

This song takes us somewhere into the world of love and feelings where one feels just so right with their partner.

#SONEYA out tomorrow! You excited? A post shared by Uzair Jaswal (@uzairjaswalofficial) on Dec 29, 2017 at 11:32pm PST

Uzair’s previous song was about college love which made us feel nostalgic about college days

Soneya is the first song from his second album keeping us hooked to it from very beginning. The Punjabi singable track is an upbeat number talking about love and how one cannot live without their lover expressed perfectly with a catchy beat and meaningful lyrics.

The beautiful Noor Khan compliments Uzair in this song with a suitable pink background

Uzair Jaswal is one of the youngest sensations in our countries who is making some noise with his work. Mere Soniya ve is what is now on everybody’s lips listening to the song on repeat.

