‘Visaal’-The War Of Good And Evil

Humans have the power to be worse than demons when it comes to negativity.

The worst form of evil is when it comes in the disguise of good and this drama Visaal delineates a similar situation.

Zahid Ahmed as ‘Akku’; the evil in disguise. Akku having a shady past has now arrived at a new town, and has started living a new life in the disguise of a noble man Akram.

At his new destination, he gets the chance to meet Pari, played by Hania Aamir, an innocent and simple girl who is a genuine friend and a good person at heart. Akku gets to know that Pari is the daughter of Molvi Sahab.

In order to get closer to Pari, Akku develops a good relationship with Molvi Sahab; thinking of the fact that he is the father of Pari.

Firdous Jamal as Molvi; is a reputable and honest person in town.

In a misunderstanding, Akku offers the marriage proposal to Molvi Sahab for her daughter, who is actually Naheed, not Pari. Akku is completely ignorant of this fact.

Saboor Ali as Naheed; daughter of Molvi Sahab and a good friend of Pari.

Naheed gets married to Akku, but when it reveals to Akku that Naheed is not her love interest, he starts finding ways to get Pari.

Pari, on the other hand, is cheated by her own friend Naheed with the help of her Bua.

Ismat Zaidi as Bua is the evil planner of the story.

The climax of the story marks the unleash of the negative side of Akku, but the destruction in the lives of these two girls can never be amended.

Directed By Ali Hasan

Written By Hashim Nadeem

Cast:

Zahid Ahmed

Hania Aamir

Saboor Ali

Tauqeer Nasir

Firdous Jamal

Tahira Imam

Ismat Zaidi

Agha Mustafa

Saifi Hassan

Waleed Zaidi

Nazar-ul-Hasan

You will be able to watch this rollercoaster of emotions from tonight, every Wednesday at 8:00 pm, only on ARY Digital.



