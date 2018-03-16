Family conflicts lead to disruptive relationships between children. Similarly, ‘Woh Mera Dil Tha’ is a story of two families and their conflicts that affect the lives of their children, as the parents become overprotective.

Madiha Imam acts as Naina, a simple and beautiful girl who falls in love with her cousin Arham.

Arham is played by Furqan Qureshi who is not only Naina’s cousin but her love interest as well. Rather than taking a strong stand against his family, he runs away, leaving Naina at the mercy of her parents.

Zaid, played by Sami Khan is a mutual friend of Naina and Arham who is trying to help them out with their families. But instead gets it entangled more deeply.

Fayyaz and Raheela played by Behroze Sabzwari and Shaheen Khan are Naina’s parents, who had the past of marrying after eloping. So they keep a strict eye on her in order to keep her from running away.

Naina’s rigid father is against Arham’s marriage proposal. But on the other hand, when he finds Naina meeting Zaid for a friendly advice, he gets furious and forces them to get married.

Zaid and Naina are forced into Nikkah that complicates their lives but the bitterness slowly and gradually changes into understanding and love for each other.

Do you think Naina will ever be able to forger Arham and live a happy life with Zaid?

Written by: Faiza Iftikhar

Directed By: Mohsin Ali

Cast:

Sami Khan

Madiha Imam

Furqan Qureshi

Behroze Sabzwari

Shaheen Khan

The story of this complicated love triangle is starting on 17th March and you will be able to watch it every Saturday at 9:00 pm.

